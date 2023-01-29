topStoriesenglish2566917
NewsWorld
RISHI SUNAK

UK PM Rishi Sunak Fires Conservative Party Chairman Zahawi Over Tax Bill Allegations

In a letter addressed to Zahawi, Rishi Sunak said that the chairman of his ruling Conservative Party should be proud of all the good work he did during his tenure in the government.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 03:37 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Rishi Sunak fired the chairman of his ruling Conservative Party
  • Nadhim Zahawi was dismissed over "serious breach" of ministerial code
  • He's accused of settling a multimillion-dollar unpaid tax bill when he was in charge of the country's Treasury

Trending Photos

UK PM Rishi Sunak Fires Conservative Party Chairman Zahawi Over Tax Bill Allegations

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired the chairman of his ruling Conservative Party Sunday over a "serious breach" of the ministerial code. Pressure had been building on Nadhim Zahawi amid allegations he settled a multimillion-dollar unpaid tax bill while he was in charge of the country's Treasury.

In a letter to Zahawi, Sunak wrote he had been forced to act after promising at the start of his tenure that his government "would have integrity, professionalism, and accountability at every level".

Also Read: 'We don't tolerate persecution but...': UK PM Rishi Sunak defends PM Modi amid BBC documentary row

Zahawi, the founder of the polling website YouGov, had acknowledged a dispute with tax authorities, but argued his error was "careless and not deliberate".

 

The British media reported the settlement came to almost 5 million pounds ($6.2 million). Zahawi headed the UK Treasury from July to September 2022 in the final months of Boris Johnson's time as prime minister.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?