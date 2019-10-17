UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees 'great' new Brexit deal with EU

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Britain and the European Union had agreed a "great" new Brexit deal and urged lawmakers to approve it at the weekend. "We`ve got a great new deal that takes back control," Johnson said in a tweet.

"Now parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment," he added.

A legal challenge will be brought against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson`s possible Brexit deal on the grounds that it contravenes domestic tax law, lawyer Jolyon Maugham said on Wednesday.

Maugham, who has challenged the government successfully on its decision to suspend parliament and whether Britain could unilaterally change its mind on leaving the EU, said that he intended to lodge a petition to stop the government putting the Withdrawal Agreement before parliament.