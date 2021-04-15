हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Angela Merkel

US and Germany ask Russia to withdraw troops from Ukrainian border

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel asked Russia to withdraw troops from the Ukrainian border.

US and Germany ask Russia to withdraw troops from Ukrainian border
File photo

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden called on Russia to pull back troops from the Ukrainian border to de-escalate the situation in the region, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.

The United States and NATO allies have been alarmed by the large buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine and in Crimea, the peninsula that Moscow annexed from Kyiv in 2014.

Russia and Ukraine held simultaneous military drills on Wednesday as NATO foreign and defense ministers began emergency discussions on the massing of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border.

In their phone call, Merkel and Biden discussed the latest developments in eastern Ukraine and called on Russia to avoid any further escalation.

"The chancellor and the president agreed that Russia should reduce the latest troop reinforcements in order to de-escalate the situation," government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

The White House said in a statement that Biden and Merkel "expressed concern about the buildup of Russian troops on Ukraine`s borders and in occupied Crimea, and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine`s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to stress the consequences of Russia`s activities.
Turkish diplomatic sources said on Wednesday the United States had canceled the deployment of two warships to the Black Sea.
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Angela MerkelJoe BidenUS Russia relationsUkraine
Next
Story

India, Pakistan held secret talks in Dubai to resolve military tension in Kashmir

Must Watch

PT13M53S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, April 15, 2021