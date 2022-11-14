topStoriesenglish
US-China meet: What Xi Jinping, Joe Biden discussed amid strained ties

After the meeting, Biden reiterated U.S. Support for Xi Jinping's longstanding 'One China' policy.

Nov 14, 2022
  • Joe Biden objected to China's "coercive and increasingly aggressive actions"
  • Biden and Xi agreed that "a nuclear war should never be fought"

Nusa Dua (Indonesia): President Joe Biden objected to China's "coercive and increasingly aggressive actions" toward Taiwan and raised human rights concerns about Beijing's conduct in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong during his first in-person meeting on Monday with President Xi Jinping, the White House said.

In a news conference following the meeting, Biden reiterated U.S. Support for its longstanding 'One China' policy. He also said that despite China's recent saber rattling, he does not believe "there's any imminent attempt on the part of China to invade Taiwan."

"It never has to come to that," Biden added.

 

The meeting, in the midst of Biden's seven-day, round-the-world trip, came as the superpowers aimed to "manage" differences between them as they compete for global influence amid increasing economic and security tensions. Speaking to reporters, Biden said that the U.S. Would "compete vigorously, but I'm not looking for conflict," adding that, "I absolutely believe there need not be a new Cold War" with China.

Biden and Xi also agreed that "a nuclear war should never be fought" and can't be won, "and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine," the White House said.

That was a reference to Russian officials' thinly-veiled threats to use atomic weapons as its nearly nine-month invasion of Ukraine has faltered.

