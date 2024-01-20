US Destroys Three Houthi Missiles In Red Sea; Biden Dials Netanyahu

As the Houthi militants continue to attack cargo ships in the Red Sea, the United States forces have also been carrying out retaliatory actions. In a fresh round of attack against the Houthis, the US destroyed three anti-ship missiles in the Red Sea. It was the fourth preemptive action taken by the US military. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden also dialled Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

US Destroys Houthi Missiles

The US Central Command informed that the attack was carried out at around 6:45 pm (Sanaa time). "As part of ongoing efforts to protect freedom of navigation and prevent attacks on maritime vessels, US Navy ships are present in the Red Sea. On Jan. 19 at approximately 6:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), US Central Command forces conducted strikes against three Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch," the US Central Command posted on X.

It added that the US forces identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region. "US forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missiles in self-defence. This action will make international waters safe and secure for US Navy vessels and merchant vessels," it added.

U.S. CENTCOM Destroys Three Houthi Terrorists' Anti-Ship Missiles



Before this incident, US forces had conducted airstrikes targeting 14 Houthi missiles that were poised for launch in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen on Thursday. The Houthi group had previously been reclassified by the US as a "terrorist" organization. The Houthis, aligned with the Palestinian armed group Hamas, initiated their attacks in retaliation to Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Biden Calls Netanyahu

Biden called Netanyahu after nearly a month and reiterated his vision of a 'two-state solution' while guaranteeing Israel's security. The US President also addressed the current initiatives to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas and assessed the situation in Gaza.

The White House also issued a statement in this regard saying, "The President and Prime Minister discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas. The President and the Prime Minister reviewed the situation in Gaza and the shift to targeted operations that will enable the flow of increasing amounts of humanitarian assistance while keeping the military pressure on Hamas and its leaders."

President Biden also emphasised Israel's responsibility to reduce civilian harm and protect the innocent. "The President discussed Israel's responsibility even as it maintains military pressure on Hamas and its leaders to reduce civilian harm and protect the innocent. The President also discussed his vision for a more durable peace and security for Israel fully integrated within the region and a two-state solution with Israel's security guaranteed," the statement added.