BANGLADESH NEWS

US President Biden, PM Modi Discuss Bangladesh Situation, Safety Concerns In Phone Call: White House

The phone conversation took place on August 26, and while the White House statement didn't mention Bangladesh, Modi's post on social media platform 'X' and the statement from his office mentioned that the Bangladesh issue was discussed.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2024, 10:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
US President Biden, PM Modi Discuss Bangladesh Situation, Safety Concerns In Phone Call: White House File Photo

During a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his worries about the safety of people in Bangladesh and the future of its democratic institutions. The White House disclosed this information, with National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby addressing the media on Wednesday.

Kirby explained that Biden and Modi shared their concerns about recent developments in Bangladesh during their conversation. "President Biden clearly conveyed his concerns regarding the safety of people in Bangladesh and the future of its democratic institutions," Kirby said in response to a question.

The call took place on August 26, but the White House’s initial statement did not mention Bangladesh. However, Modi’s social media post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) and a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) highlighted that the issue of Bangladesh was discussed during the call.

The PMO noted, “Both leaders expressed shared concerns about the situation in Bangladesh. They emphasized the need to restore law and order in the country and ensure the safety of minorities, especially Hindus.”

In his post on ‘X’, Modi added, “We discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed the importance of restoring normalcy quickly and ensuring the safety of minorities, particularly Hindus.”

