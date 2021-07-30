हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden asks states to offer 100 dollars incentive for vaccination against COVID-19

Image credit: Reuters

Washington DC: US President Joe Biden on Thursday (July 29) called on all states and local governments to use aid funding they have received to give 100 dollars to anyone who gets fully vaccinated. Biden also said that he`s asking the Pentagon to look into adding COVID-19 shots to the list of vaccinations that American troops are required to get.

"I know it`s exhausting to think we`re still in this fight. I know," Biden said. "I hoped this would be a simple, straightforward line without problems or new challenges, but that isn`t real life."This announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends mask-wearing again in certain situations.

The CDC also reports that less than one percent of current coronavirus deaths are from vaccinated individuals and only slightly more than 1 percent of fully vaccinated individuals report breakthrough infection. In addition, President said federal government workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear masks and be regularly tested, as the White House takes extra steps against the delta variant.

"Every federal government employee will be asked to attest to their vaccination status. Anyone who does not attest or is not vaccinated will be required to mask, no matter where they work, test one or two times a week to see if they`ve acquired COVID-19, socially distance, and generally will not be allowed to travel for work," said Biden, in remarks from the White House.

Federal employees and contractors who are unable to attest to their vaccination status will undergo regular coronavirus testing, will be required to wear a mask, and will likely be unable to travel, Biden said.

"We all want our lives to get back to normal, and fully vaccinated workplaces will make that happen quickly and more successfully," the US President added. During his address, Biden called the uptick in the sickness of the unvaccinated an `American tragedy.`

Biden also outlined other measures, saying the US government now will reimburse employers who give their workers time off so they can get not just themselves vaccinated but also get their family members vaccinated. 

