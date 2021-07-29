हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19 deaths

WHO sounds fresh alarm, reports 'sharp' increase in global COVID-19 deaths between July 19-25

As of Thursday, the overall global COVID-19 caseload has increased to 195,865,047, while the deaths have surged to 4,185,754 and vaccinations soared to 3,960,681,747, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Image for representational use only

Geneva: Sounding an alarm, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that a "sharp" jump was reported in the number of the global COVID-19 deaths in the week between July 19-25.

In a statement on Wednesday, the world health body said that with over 69,000 fatalities, the number of COVID-19 deaths reported during the period increased by 21 per cent week-on-week.

Most of the new deaths were reported from the Americas and South-East Asia Regions, the WHO said in its report.

Meanwhile, the global number of new COVID-19 cases also increased, with 3.8 million new infections confirmed in the above mentioned week.

The number new cases rose by 8 per cent compared with the previous week, which was largely attributed to substantial increases in the Americas and the Western Pacific Regions, the WHO report added.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 34,668,545 and 611,779, respectively.

