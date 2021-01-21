US President Joe Biden lost his ex-wife Neilia, daughter Naomi in accident

Washington: Joe Biden on Wednesday (January 20, 2021) took oath as the 46th United States' President. 'Democracy has prevailed', 78-year old Biden said in a speech moments being administered the oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Joe Biden said, "Today we celebrate the triumph, not of a candidate, but of a cause — the cause of democracy. The will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded. We've learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed."

However, not many people know that Joe Biden lost his ex-wife and daughter in an auto accident.

The tragedy struck him weeks after he became one of the youngest people ever elected to the United States Senate at the age of 29.

Biden's wife Neilia and daughter Naomi were killed, whereas sons Hunter and Beau were critically injured, in the accident.

He was sworn in to the US Senate at his sons' hospital bedsides.

Biden then married Jill Jacobs in 1977 and was blessed with a daughter, Ashley Blazer Biden, in 1980.

In 2015, Beau Biden, Joe Biden's eldest son, passed away after battling brain cancer.