US presidential election 2020: Early vote hits record 100 million

Washington: The United States of America on Tuesday (November 3) has already seen more than 100 million Americans casting an early vote in the US 2020 presidential election, according to the US Elections Project at the University of Florida.

10,02,98,838 votes have been cast with 3,57,33,103 in-person votes and 6,45,65,735 mail-in ballots. Long queues were also witnessed outside the polling stations on the voting day.

The American voters have come out for the US presidential elections 2020 as the Republican and incumbent President Donald Trump is seeking his second tenure while his rival Democratic party's Joe Biden is giving a tough fight to be the United States 46th president.

The US election 2020 has witnessed an unprecedented wave of early voting which is happening amid the COVID-19 outbreak for the first time in the history of the US presidential elections. This comes following the coronavirus-hit campaigns by Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the US stocks have reportedly jumped as investors bet that one of US' most divisive presidential races would end with a clear victory for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden and a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus.

A Reuters report said that all 11 major S&P indexes were up in early trading, led by financial, healthcare and industrial stocks.

"Markets are expecting not only a clear Biden victory but also a policy reaction that is quite reflationary and one that will come with more fiscal spending," Reyters quoted Chris Bailey, Raymond James strategist in London, as saying.