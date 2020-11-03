US election 2020 live: America witnesses long queues outside polling stations on voting day

The people of America are all set for the US presidential elections 2020 as the Republican and incumbent President Donald Trump seeks his second tenure while his rival Democratic party's Joe Biden is giving the United States 45th president a neck to neck fight.

Over 95 million ballots have been already submitted in an unprecedented wave of early voting which is happening amid the COVID-19 outbreak for the first time in the history of the US presidential elections.

Here are all the live updates on who will bag 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election:

