US election 2020 live: America witnesses long queues outside polling stations on voting day

Over 95 million ballots have been already submitted in an unprecedented wave of early voting.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, November 3, 2020 - 21:03
Comments |
Photo: Reuters

The people of America are all set for the US presidential elections 2020 as the Republican and incumbent President Donald Trump seeks his second tenure while his rival Democratic party's Joe Biden is giving the United States 45th president a neck to neck fight.

Over 95 million ballots have been already submitted in an unprecedented wave of early voting which is happening amid the COVID-19 outbreak for the first time in the history of the US presidential elections. 

Here are all the live updates on who will bag 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election: 
 

 

3 November 2020, 21:03 PM

Democratic candidate for Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris' ancestral village in India keeps sweets, firecrackers ready ahead of US Presidential election 2020: In pics

 

3 November 2020, 21:01 PM

The recent reports are hinting at the US stocks opening higher in the election day session as Dow opens +1.2 per cent up.

3 November 2020, 20:59 PM

Meanwhile, 'Paneer Tikka' is trending on Twitter and if you don't know the reason, see the tweet below:

Pramila Jayapal is a US House candidate.

3 November 2020, 20:57 PM

Polling stations have already opened in the New York, New Jersey and Virginia.

3 November 2020, 20:56 PM

According to an AFP report, the votes are tallied, five in favor of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden against zero for US President Donald Trump during midnight voting as part of the first ballots cast in the United States Presidential Election in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire.

3 November 2020, 20:54 PM

3 November 2020, 20:53 PM

US President Donald Trump shares a mini clip on his Twitter account urging everyone to VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! 
 

3 November 2020, 20:52 PM

Former US Vice President and current Presidential candidate Joe Biden urges every American voter to go out and vote on the US 2020 election day.

 

3 November 2020, 20:50 PM

Democrats' 2020 candidate for President of the United States Joe Biden: In 2008 and 2012, you placed your trust in me to help lead this country alongside Barack Obama. Today, I’m asking for your trust once again — this time, in Kamala and me. We can heal the soul of this nation — I promise we won’t let you down.

3 November 2020, 20:48 PM

America witnesses long queues outside polling stations on voting day.

