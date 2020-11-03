US election 2020 live: America witnesses long queues outside polling stations on voting day

3 November 2020, 21:03 PM
Democratic candidate for Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris' ancestral village in India keeps sweets, firecrackers ready ahead of US Presidential election 2020: In pics
3 November 2020, 21:01 PM
The recent reports are hinting at the US stocks opening higher in the election day session as Dow opens +1.2 per cent up.
3 November 2020, 20:59 PM
Meanwhile, 'Paneer Tikka' is trending on Twitter and if you don't know the reason, see the tweet below:
By popular demand, the recipe for Paneer Tikka Masala, slightly adapted from the fabulous @twosleevers! You can either eat the tikka on its own, or add the masala (sauce) which is like a curry. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/0tNyEZOWN4
— Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) November 3, 2020
Pramila Jayapal is a US House candidate.
3 November 2020, 20:57 PM
Polling stations have already opened in the New York, New Jersey and Virginia.
3 November 2020, 20:56 PM
According to an AFP report, the votes are tallied, five in favor of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden against zero for US President Donald Trump during midnight voting as part of the first ballots cast in the United States Presidential Election in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire.
3 November 2020, 20:54 PM
Election Day is here, and polling places across the country are starting to open. Mask up and find your polling place at https://t.co/VbrfuqVy9P.
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 3, 2020
3 November 2020, 20:53 PM
US President Donald Trump shares a mini clip on his Twitter account urging everyone to VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!
VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!pic.twitter.com/85ySh1KYkh
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020
3 November 2020, 20:52 PM
Former US Vice President and current Presidential candidate Joe Biden urges every American voter to go out and vote on the US 2020 election day.
It’s Election Day. Go vote, America!
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020
3 November 2020, 20:50 PM
Democrats' 2020 candidate for President of the United States Joe Biden: In 2008 and 2012, you placed your trust in me to help lead this country alongside Barack Obama. Today, I’m asking for your trust once again — this time, in Kamala and me. We can heal the soul of this nation — I promise we won’t let you down.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020
3 November 2020, 20:48 PM
America witnesses long queues outside polling stations on voting day.
Never has my town had more then 10 people in line in all my voting years...these are the lines before polls even open! #ElectionDay2020 pic.twitter.com/jEwSIWJXJq
— Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) November 3, 2020