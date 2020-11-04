US presidential election: Trump says will make a 'big statement soon', assures of a 'big win'

New Delhi: President Donald Trump, in a tweet early on Wednesday, predicted that he will win a the US Presidential election for the second four-year term and accused Democrats of attempting to "steal" the election from him.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter Trump wrote: "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it," Trump tweeted, adding, "A big win" for re-election.

Though he did not take names it was clear he was blaming the Democratic party of 'stealing' the polls. He did not cite any evidence either.

Follow: US election results LIVE updates

His tweets came immediately after a statement from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who said he was optimistic about his prospects of winning.

Meanwhile, over 160 million votes were cast in the US presidential election 2020, a turnout rate of about 67 per cent, which is higher than the country has witnessed in more than a century.

Voting across the nation was largely smooth as voters lined up early in the morning across polling stations in the country to cast their ballots.

Though the security at the White House, government buildings and major commercial avenues across the US has been tightened as America braced for possible unrest and violence in a bitter and divisive polls.