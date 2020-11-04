US Presidential election 2020: Twitter, Facebook flag Donald Trump's post alleging election theft

New Delhi: The social media platforms mounted restrictions even as the counting of votes for the US Presidential election 2020 which is underway.

One tweet by US President Donald Trump on the microblogging site was labeled controversial and the post was flagged.

The post alleged an election theft, the twwet read: "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!"

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

The post was flagged with a message stating: "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process".

Twitter clarifed that the tweet from the incumbent US President was misleading and hence it was flagged. The tweet from the company`s @safety account read: "We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election. This action is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy."

Notably, Facebook Inc also said that it had added labels to social media posts by both US presidential candidates explaining that election vote counts were still ongoing.

"Once President Trump began making premature claims of victory, we started running notifications on Facebook and Instagram that votes are still being counted and a winner is not projected," Facebook said in a statement.

Presdent Trumps' tweets came immediately after a statement from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who said he was optimistic about his prospects of winning.

"We knew this was gonna go long. But who knew we were gonna go into tomorrow morning maybe even longer. But look we feel good about where we are. We really do. I'm here to tell you tonight we believe we're on track to win this election," Biden said.

Meanwhile, over 160 million votes were cast in the US presidential election 2020, a turnout rate of about 67 per cent, which is higher than the country has witnessed in more than a century.

Voting across the nation was largely smooth as voters lined up early in the morning across polling stations in the country to cast their ballots.

Though the security at the White House, government buildings and major commercial avenues across the US has been tightened as America braced for possible unrest and violence in a bitter and divisive polls.