US Prez Biden To Visit Israel Amid Hamas War Tomorrow, Back Its Right To Self-Defense

New Delhi U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday (October 18) to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and express his support for Israel’s security, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday (October 17). Blinken, who spoke to the media in Tel Aviv after meeting with Netanyahu, said Biden will restate his firm commitment to Israel’s right and obligation to protect its people from Hamas and other terrorists. He said Biden will also discuss with Netanyahu what Israel needs to defend itself and how the U.S. can help.

Blinken said Biden will send a clear message to any actor, state or non-state, that tries to exploit the crisis to attack Israel: Don’t. He said Biden has deployed two aircraft carrier groups and other military assets to the region to deter any aggression.

Blinken said Biden will also work closely with Israel to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, including Americans and Holocaust survivors. He said this is a vital humanitarian effort.

Blinken said Biden will get a detailed briefing on Israel’s war goals and strategy. He said Biden will also hear from Israel how it plans to minimize civilian casualties and allow humanitarian aid to reach Gaza without benefiting Hamas.

Blinken said the U.S. and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will ensure that humanitarian aid from donors and organizations reaches only civilians in Gaza, and possibly create safe zones for them. He said it is crucial that aid starts flowing into Gaza as soon as possible.

Blinken said the U.S. shares Israel’s concern that Hamas may seize or destroy aid entering Gaza or prevent it from reaching those who need it. He said the U.S. will condemn and prevent any such actions by Hamas.

Blinken said the U.S. welcomes Israel’s commitment to work on this plan. He said Biden looks forward to discussing it further when he arrives on Wednesday.

He thanked Netanyahu for his hospitality and ended his remarks.