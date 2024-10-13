US Shooting: 1 Dead, 9 Injured In Gunfire After Tennessee State University Homecoming Parade

The gunfire erupted near Tennessee State University after the conclusion of its homecoming parade on Saturday, October 12, resulted in one fatality and nine others wounded, including three children. The shooting occurred off-campus on Jefferson Street in Nashville.

Gunfire Between Rival Groups

According to the Nashville police, the incident unfolded as two groups began shooting at each other from opposite sides of the street. According to the media reports, the gunfire broke out around 5:10 pm, after the parade had ended but while parking lots in the area were still crowded with people leaving the festivities.

Victims Include Three Juveniles

Of the nine individuals wounded, three were children, including a 12-year-old and two 14-year-olds. Fortunately, their injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. Authorities confirmed that the deceased victim was a 24-year-old man, though it remains unclear whether any of the victims were affiliated with the university.

Some of the injured sustained only minor grazes, while others were more seriously wounded, with critical injuries reported in some cases.

Metro Nashville Police reported via X, formerly known as Twitter, that a total of 10 people were taken to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds. Five of the victims were transported by the Nashville Fire Department, while the other five arrived at medical facilities in private vehicles.

In a tragic update, police confirmed that a 24-year-old man had succumbed to his injuries. Additionally, one of the injured is suspected to have been involved in the gunfire, though investigations are ongoing.