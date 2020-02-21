US-Taliban deal signing expected on February 29: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

An agreement between the US and the Afghanistan Taliban is expected to be signed on February 29, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday. The US and the Taliban have been engaged in extensive talks to facilitate a political settlement to end the war in Afghanistan, reduce the US and allied forces presence, and ensure that no terrorist group ever uses Afghanistan soil to threaten the US or its allies.

In recent weeks, in consultation with the government of National Unity, US negotiators in Doha have come to an understanding with the Taliban on a significant and nationwide reduction in violence across Afghanistan. Upon successful implementation of this understanding, the signing of the US-Taliban agreement is expected to move forward.

"Infra-Afghan negotiations will start soon thereafter and will build on this fundamental step to deliver a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire and the future political roadmap for Afghanistan. The only way to achieve sustainable peace in Afghanistan is for Afghans to come together and agree on the way forward," read a statement.

"Challenges remain, but the progress made in Doha provides hope and represents a real opportunity. The United States calls on all Afghans to seize this moment. The United States thanks the State of Qatar and all other allies and partners for their support of peace in Afghanistan," added the statement.