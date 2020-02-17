USA test-fires Trident II nuclear ballistic missile

The United States of America (USA) on Sunday (February 16, 2020) test-fired a Trident II (D5LE) nuclear ballistic missile to validate its life extension. The Trident II, which can hit targets above 12,000 kilometres away and is armed with multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles carrying thermonuclear warheads, was launched from Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN-741) off the coast of San Diego, California (USA) in the Western Test Range.

Trident II's test-firing was the second one conducted by USS Maine within a period of four days. On February 12, USS Maine had launched aunarmed life-extended Trident II missile as part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation (DASO-30) to evaluate and demonstrate the readiness of the SSBN’s strategic weapon system and crew before operational deployment following the submarine’s engineered refueling overhaul.

According to the US Navy, the scheduled test validated performance expectations of the life-extended Trident II (D5LE) Strategic Weapon System (SWS) and gathered additional data on the SWS' reliability, accuracy, and performance factors. The test-firing of the Trident II nuclear missile was the 178 successful launch of the strategic weapon system.

"Test launches are conducted on a recurring basis to evaluate and ensure the continued reliability and accuracy of the strategic weapon system. Strategic Systems Programs is the Navy command that provides cradle-to-grave lifecycle support for the Navy's Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) Trident II (D5LE) strategic weapon system," said the US Navy in a press release.

The release also stated that submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) are the sea-based leg of the USA's strategic nuclear deterrent triad that also includes the US Air Force's intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) and nuclear-capable bombers. Each part of the Triad provides unique capabilities and advantages.

The sea-based leg makes up approximately 70 per cent of the USA's deployed strategic nuclear deterrent triad.

In service with the US Navy since 1990, the Trident II can fly at a speed of almost 29,020 kilometres per hour (Mach 24, 18,030 miles per hour). Weighing 59,000 kilogrammes, the missile is 13.579 metres, has a diametre os 2.11 m and can carry up to 14 thermonuclear warheads.