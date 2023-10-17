Tel Aviv: The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have intensified their operations against Hamas-controlled territories in Gaza, announcing the destruction of a significant Hamas military headquarters and the neutralization of a high-ranking military operative during overnight raids. The IDF released a video showcasing the bombing of Hamas' military headquarters and a bank used to finance terrorist activities in Gaza, underlining their commitment to dismantling Hamas' infrastructure.

Overnight, IDF fighter jets struck:

A Hamas military headquarters and neutralized a Hamas military operative.



A bank utilized to fund Hamas terrorist activity in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/fBC76MZa4P — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2023

Hamas Misusing Humanitarian Aid

RAdm. Daniel Hagari, the IDF spokesperson, revealed that Hamas had pilfered fuel and medical supplies intended for UN operations in Gaza. The stolen resources could have sustained Gaza's water desalination for six days, shedding light on Hamas' abuse of aid meant for civilians.

IDF Spokesperson, RAdm. Daniel Hagari speaks about how Hamas stole 6 days worth of fuel from the @UnitedNations and from Gazan civilians.



Hamas' crimes continue to pile up. pic.twitter.com/nwD6VzzKpg — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 16, 2023

'Civilians Being Used As Human Shields'

The IDF accused Hamas of employing civilians as human shields during the ongoing conflict, asserting that the group's actions were an affront to humanity, affecting both Israelis and Palestinians. They affirmed their dedication to eradicating Hamas for the well-being of the region and beyond.

Hamas Holding Hostages

Hamas military spokesman Abu Obeida admitted to holding between 200 to 250 hostages in Gaza, acquired from the November 7 terror attacks. Obeida justified the act, referring to the hostages as "guests" and pledged their protection and eventual release as circumstances allowed.

Hezbollah Targeted In Lebanon

In response to an attack on Israel, the Israel Air Force conducted airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, raising concerns about potential escalation involving Hezbollah and Israel.

Biden To Visit Israel

US President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel on Wednesday, as announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. During his visit, Biden will emphasize the United States' commitment to Israel's security and coordinate efforts to address the crisis in the region. Blinken underscored the importance of minimizing civilian casualties and ensuring humanitarian aid flow to Gaza. “President Biden will again make clear, as he's done unequivocally since the Hamas slaughter of more than 1,400 people, including at least 30 Americans, that Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks,” Blinken said. Biden will hear what Israel needs to defend his people as "we continue to work with Congress to meet those needs,” he said.

The President “will continue to coordinate closely with our Israeli partners to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas, including men, women, small children, Holocaust survivors, and American citizens,” Blinken added.

In addition to visiting Israel on Wednesday, the president will also visit Jordan — a nearby crucial ally to the US. There he'll meet with a critical group of Middle East leaders including King Abdullah II of Jordan, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, according to the White House.

Will Crush Hamas, Says Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed Israel's resolve to neutralize Hamas' military and governmental capabilities during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeking a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. “The Prime Minister made it clear that Israel was attacked by vile and cruel murderers, went to war determined and united, and will not stop until it destroys the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas,” a statement from his office read.

Ready For Mediation, Says Russia

Earlier Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with leaders from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Syria, Iran and Egypt where he addressed the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict. The Russian President told Netanyahu that Russia is ready to help end the conflict peacefully, by diplomatic means, according to a Kremlin readout of the call.

Rising Casualties

The ongoing conflict has resulted in a significant toll, with more than 1,400 casualties in Israel and over 2,750 in Gaza since October 7, underscoring the critical and perilous situation in the region. International involvement remains a possibility as tensions persist.