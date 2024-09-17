Watch: 8 Dead In Mass Pager Explosions Targeting Hezbollah Militants; Lebanon Blames Israel

Israel-Lebanon Conflict: In a scene reminiscent of a sci-fi movie, thousands of pagers, reportedly used by members of the US-designated terror group Hezbollah for communication, suddenly exploded in what is believed to be a cyberattack carried out by Israel. Some of the explosions were captured on CCTV, while videos circulated online showing people injured by the blasts. While initially Hezbollah officials said that at least two of its members and a girl were killed when the group's new brand of pagers exploded, Lebanon's minister later updated the toll saying that eight people dead while 2,750 were injured in the attack.

"So far, the emergency department of the Ministry of Health has recorded more than 2,800 injuries, 200 of which were in critical condition that required either surgical intervention or entry into the Intensive Care Units. We have also recorded a number of martyrs. The number so far has reached 8 martyrs including a child in the Bekaa valley," said Firass Abiad, Lebanon's Caretaker Health Minister.

It's being reported that Hezbollah purchased thousands of new pagers from Jordan and distributed them among its members and some officials. As per reports, the pagers came from Israel and neither Jordan nor Hezbollah had any idea about Israel's involvement.

Hezbollah has accused Israel of being behind the attack, calling it the "biggest security breach" it has ever experienced. Hezbollah, which is banned by both the United States and the European Union, serves as a significant political and military force in Lebanon and is backed by Iran.

In a scene from science fiction movies, an Israel cyberattack targeted pager devices used for communication by Hezbollah militants in south Beirut. So far, dozens have been reported injured.

Hezbollah claimed that all the pagers exploded nearly the same time. Those injured include Iran's ambassador, as explosions occurred in Beirut’s suburbs and other parts of Lebanon.

Photos and videos from Beirut’s southern suburbs circulating on social media and local outlets showed injured people lying on the pavement, with wounds on their hands or near their pants pockets.

Israel conducted a cyberattack using advanced technology to target handheld pager systems used by resistance members in Beirut's southern suburbs, leading to numerous injuries in Lebanon.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had previously warned the group’s members against carrying cellphones, cautioning that Israel could use them to track their movements and execute targeted strikes.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry has urged all hospitals to be on high alert to receive emergency patients and advised individuals with pagers to distance themselves from the devices. It also requested health workers to avoid using wireless devices.