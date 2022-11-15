Watch: PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping exchange greetings at G20 dinner

Bali(Indonesia): PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia, news agency Reuters reported. The two leaders greeted and shook hands with each other. PM Modi also interacted with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the dinner event in Bali. PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Indonesia for the G-20 summit, India will assume the presidency of the powerful grouping from December 1. Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his new UK counterpart Rishi Sunak during the first day of the G20 Summit in Bali.

He interacted with US President Joe Biden as the G20 Summit began in Bali. PM Modi also greeted and shook hands with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community in Bali, Indonesia amid his two-day visit to the city for the G-20 summit. Addressing the Indian community event PM Modi said, "That year when I came to Jakarta, I had said that India and Indonesia may be 90 nautical miles apart, but in reality, we are not 90 nautical miles apart but 90 nautical miles close." "Relations between India and Indonesia stand strong during both good and difficult times. In 2018, when Indonesia was affected by an earthquake, we immediately started operation Samudra Maitri," he said.

The 17th edition of the G20 Summit will extensively focus on key issues of global concern under the theme of `Recover Together, Recover Stronger`.

As part of the G20 Summit Agenda- Three working sessions will be held on food and energy security, health, and digital transformation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the summit and review the progress in India`s bilateral relations with them.

Indonesia`s President will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022. PM Modi will extend personal invitations to G20 members and other invitees at the G20 summit scheduled to be held in India in 2023.

