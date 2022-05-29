WHO warns of more Monkeypox cases: 10 important points

There is growing concern around the world about the transmission of MonkeyPox (Moneypox). In Argentina (Argentia), two people have been infected. Monkey pox has spread mainly to countries in Europe and North America. According to the World Health Organization, 200 cases of infection have been reported so far. They have been found in countries where monkeypox infections are not usually found. Here are 10 points:

* Monkeypox is endemic in 11 countries in the West and central Africa.

* As per reports, Nigeria had asked for global help in 2017 for an ‘unprecedented outbreak’ of monkeypox virus.

* The virus was first seen in monkeys kept for research in 1958. The first human case of monkeypox was detected in 1970.

* The common symptoms of the disease in humans are fever, muscle ache, lesions and chills. The fatality rate of monkeypox is 3-6 %.

* WHO has warned that the cases detected in recent weeks could be just the beginning.

* Spain has reported 98 confirmed cases of monkeypox so far. Portugal has meanwhile registered 74 confirmed cases, health authorities said Friday, adding that all the occurrences are in men, mainly aged below 40.

* There is no treatment for monkeypox as of now. Only the general symptoms can be treated.

I*CMR has said that people who have travelled to countries where monkeypox cases have beem detected should get tested upon arrival.

* The UK had its first reported case of monkeypox case in early May. The virus has now spread rapidly in the country.

