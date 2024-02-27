Who Was Aaron Bushnell? US Air Force Personnel Who Set Himself Ablaze For 'Free Palestine'

The Israel-Hamas war has entered its fifth month and the fight is still on in several areas of Gaza. The United States has been working with several countries like the United Kingdom, Qatar and Israel to bring a ceasefire in the region to bring-in stability. Amid this, a soldier of the US Air Force set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. demanding 'Free Palestine' and end of the alleged genocide in Gaza by Israel. The soldier declared that he would no longer be complicit in genocide. He was identified as Aaron Bushnell.

Who Was Aaron Bushnell?

Bushnell was a 25-year-old airman hailing from San Antonio, Texas. He died from his burn injuries as per the Metropolitan Police Department. The US Air Force said Bushnell was a cyber defence operations specialist with the 531st Intelligence Support Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio. He joined the US Air Force in May 2020.

Unfolding Of Tragic Incident

According to reports, Bushnell walked up to the Israel embassy around Sunday afternoon and live-streamed on the video streaming platform Twitch. According to Law enforcement officials, Bushnessl set his phone down and then doused himself in accelerant and ignited the flames. The video was later removed from the platform, but law enforcement officials have obtained and reviewed a copy.

According to an AP report, Bushnell had been staying at a Travelodge in Silver Spring, Maryland, which was searched Monday by federal agents. Col. Celina Noyes, commander of the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing extended deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Senior Airman Bushnell.