Who Was Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas Chief Assassinated In Iran?

In a setback for Hamas, Chief of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran in an attack by unknown men. He was in Tehran to meet with the Supreme Leader and attend the new president's inauguration. Along with Haniyeh, his bodyguard was also killed in the attack. Haniyeh was on the radar of Israeli forces for a long and is said to be the mastermind of the October 7 terror attack in Israel.

Who Was Ismail Haniyeh?

Haniyeh's full name is Ismail Abdel Salam Ahmed Haniyeh. Haniyeh was born in the Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza, where his family settled after fleeing their village during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. He grew up in the camp and attended local schools before enrolling at the Islamic University of Gaza.

Haniyeh studied Arabic literature at the Islamic University of Gaza, where he became involved in student activism and joined the Islamic bloc, a student organization affiliated with Hamas.

Haniyeh's Political Career

Ismail Haniyeh was a prominent Palestinian political figure and leader of Hamas, a militant Islamist organization. Haniyeh's political career began in earnest when he joined Hamas, which was founded in 1987 during the First Intifada.

In 2006, Haniyeh led Hamas to a significant electoral victory in the Palestinian legislative elections, becoming the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority. However, the power struggle between Hamas and Fatah, the rival Palestinian faction, escalated into violent clashes, culminating in Hamas seizing control of Gaza in 2007. As a result, Haniyeh's role as Prime Minister was dismissed by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, though Hamas continued to govern Gaza independently.

In 2017, Haniyeh was elected as the Chief of the Hamas Political Bureau, succeeding Khaled Meshaal. As the top political leader of Hamas, Haniyeh oversees the organization's activities, policies, and relations with other groups and countries.

Ismail Haniyeh was known for his strong stance against Israel and his support for armed resistance. He has been a central figure in the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, advocating for Palestinian rights and statehood. Haniyeh's leadership has been marked by efforts to strengthen Hamas's political and military capabilities.

Personal Life

Haniyeh was married and has thirteen children. His family life has been affected by the ongoing conflict, with several of his relatives, including his three sons and four grandchildren being killed in Israeli attacks. While many Palestinians view him as a resistance leader fighting for their rights, Israel and several other countries have designated Hamas as a terrorist organization due to its use of violence and attacks against civilians.