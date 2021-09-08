Who was Tim Bergling aka Avicii, the DJ featured in today’s Google Doodle

Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii, was one of the top DJs in the world when he passed away at the age of 28 in 2018. Born in Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii died due to exsanguination that is death caused by a severe loss of blood.

He was a child prodigy who started out with professional work quite early in life. At 16, he was ready to take on the world with his music by his side. He got his first record deal when he was just 17.

The year 2011 saw him transitioning into a hit DJ when his single Levels came out. Soon after, Avicii came up with a studio album True (2013). The album was an instant hit in many countries and was a chartbuster.

His second studio album titled Stories was released in 2015. It further strengthened his career. In 2017, he released an EP. Hits after hits made Avicii one of the most sought after DJs in the world, especially for those who wanted to see a blend of electronic dance music and traditional local music of Europe.

However, success at a younger age took a toll on him as Avicii suffered from mental health issues and stress. His problems aggravated around 2017 and he died by suicide in April, 2018.

His third studio album released after his death and many called it his best work.