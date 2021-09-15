हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Qatar

Will not take responsibility of Kabul airport without clear agreements, says Qatar Foreign Minister

Qatar`s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said his country cannot take responsibility for the airport`s operations if all issues are not clearly addressed.

Will not take responsibility of Kabul airport without clear agreements, says Qatar Foreign Minister
Image credit: Twitter

Doha: Qatar has said it will not take responsibility for Kabul Airport without "clear" agreements with all parties involved, including the Taliban, about its operations.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday (September 14), Qatar`s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said his country cannot take responsibility for the airport`s operations if all issues are not clearly addressed, Al Jazeera reported.

"Right now the status is still [under] negotiation," he said the Qatari Foreign Minister recently visited Afghanistan and held talks with Taliban leadership. Doha has become a key broker in Afghanistan following last month`s withdrawal of US-led NATO forces.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has told Al Jazeera the group is now securing and operating the site, indicating it was in talks with Qatar and Turkey about the facility`s future.

The group has repeatedly said it would not accept any foreign military presence in the country after August 31. However, Sheikh Mohammed has been quoted as saying Qatar is urging the Taliban to accept foreign help.

The Taliban had asked Turkey to handle logistics while it maintains control of security and Ankara said it is still assessing the offer. However, with the Taliban insisting on full control of security, Turkey appears less enthusiastic.

Qatar Airways planes have made several trips to Kabul since the US pullout. The flights have brought in aid and Doha`s representatives and ferrying out foreign passport holders.

