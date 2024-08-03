World War Countdown: US Deploys Troops, Jets To Help Israel Against Iranian Attack; India Issues Advisories

It seems that an all-out war may take place in the Middle East as Iran is moving its troops towards Israel after the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh. If the tensions escalate further, the world nations may be forced to take a side resulting in another world war like situation. While Iran accused Israel of carrying out the attack on Haniyeh, Jerusalem is yet to officially own the responsibility. Iran later declared war against Israel and is said to mobilise its troops and may even opt for a missile attack. The Middle East has been boiling since the Israel-Hamas was broke out in October last year. Countries like Lebanon and Yemen have been indirectly participating in the war supporting the Hamas and Palestine.

US Repositions Military

The U.S. military is reallocating resources and deploying additional forces to the Middle East and Europe in response to a potential threat to Israel from Iran, according to U.S. officials. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has commanded the deployment of more Navy destroyers and cruisers, equipped with both offensive and defensive ballistic missile capabilities. In a statement on Friday evening, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh noted that the Pentagon is also enhancing land-based missile defence systems.

Additionally, a squadron of fighter jets will be stationed in the Middle East to bolster air defence, Singh mentioned. To ensure a continuous aircraft carrier presence in the region, Austin has ordered the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln and its escort ships. Meanwhile, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, another aircraft carrier, was in the Gulf of Oman on Friday, accompanied by several warships after leaving the Persian Gulf. A U.S. official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the situation, indicated that these vessels might head towards Israel by navigating west around Yemen towards the Red Sea.

Israel Gears Up For Attack

Israel is well aware that Iran will not sit back and will be carrying out an attack against Jerusalem. The Israeli Defence Forces are ramping up its air defence deployments and presence of military in the vulnerable border areas. Israel is anticipating a missile attack just like the previous one when Tehran fired a barrage of missiles on Jerusalem in April this year.

India Issues Advisories

Amid the growing tension in the Middle East region, India has issued advisories for its citizens in the region. Indian Embassy in Lebanon advised Indians to avoid all non-essential travel to Lebanon. They have been advised to exercise caution, restrict movements and remain in contact with Indian Embassy in Beirut.

The Embassy in Israel also issued an advisory for Indian nationals to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel within the country. Amid escalating tensions in the region, the Indian Embassy has urged the nationals to stay vigilant. "In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the local authorities...Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country, and stay close to safety shelters."

The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals. "In case of any emergency, please contact the 24 x 7 helpline of the Embassy: Telephone: A. +972-547520711 B. +972-543278392 Email: consi.telavivPmea.gov.in," the Embassy advisory read, as it shared the helpline numbers for reaching out.