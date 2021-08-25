World's fastest roller coaster suspended after riders report broken bones

It's a roller coaster that has thrilled and terrified, often at the same time, riders from all over the globe. But the Do-Dodonpa roller coaster in Japan has now been temporarily suspended after multiple riders were injured - they reported broken bones.

Known for its "super death” speed, the roller coaster is located at Fuji-Q Highland amusement park in Japan's Fujiyoshida City, Yamanashi. Four of the riders said that they broke their neck or back, a spokesperson for the park told VICE World News. Those who were severely injured included both men and women, and are in the age group of 30-50 reportedly.

“We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the injured customers … but we will endeavor to investigate the cause under the guidance of the government,” the statement read, per a translation, News 3 Channel quoted. Investigations show no technical glitches and the ride's manufacturing company, while apologizing to injured customers, admitted that they are not sure what caused the injury.

The roller coaster was built in 2001 and the ride goes from 0 to 180 kilometres per hour in 1.56 seconds, making it the fastest-accelerating roller coaster in the world. But the park said it was the first time riders broke their bones on the ride since it went into operation two decades ago, reports VICE World News. In 2017, the ride got a modification - its present speed. Earlier the top speed was 172 kilometres per hour. But the park says there has never been any report of serious injuries, including bone fractures, until December 2020.

