After seeking special diet, wrestler Sushil Kumar demands TV in Tihar jail

New Delhi: Days after seeking a special diet in the prison, wrestler Sushil Kumar has now demanded a Television in his cell. The two-time Olympic winner, currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail, said that he needs a TV so that he can catch up on the news.

In a letter to the Tihar Jail administration, Sushil Kumar also said that he wants to stay updated about the wrestling world.

The two-time Olympic winner is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail for his alleged role in the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar outside Chhatrasal Stadium.

However, as per the latest reports, his request has not been accepted yet.

ALSO READ | Cops enjoy selfie session with murder-accused Sushil Kumar, photos go viral

This is to be noted that Sushil Kumar is lodged in a high-security cell of Jail number 2 of Tihar and is also receiving newspapers, as per the jail manual.

Earlier in June, a Rohini court had rejected Sushil Kumar's application seeking special food and supplements in the prison. The court had rejected his request stating that they are not essential or a necessity.

The judge had noted that the basic needs of the accused are being taken care of in the jail as per the provisions under the Delhi Prisons Rule, 2018.

Sushil Kumar had moved the Rohini court seeking special food, supplements and exercise bands in the prison, asserting that these are extremely necessary for him to maintain his health and performance. He said that the denial of these basic requirements will have a huge implication on his career, which depends upon his physical strength and physique.

Police has called Sushil the main culprit and mastermind of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.