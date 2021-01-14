WWE: Drew McIntyre reacts to Goldberg's pic with title belt

WWE wrestler Drew McIntyre has been sidelined for a while after testing COVID-19 positive but he is still scheduled to defend his WWE title against Goldberg at the upcoming Royal Rumble. WWE has continued the build-up to the Championship match on TV and all social media platforms.

WWE's Instagram handle posted a photo of Goldberg with the Championship belt to get the fans' fervour going. "Could this be NEXT for @goldberg95 at #RoyalRumble?" the photo caption with the Instagram pic read.

However, most fans don't wish to see Goldberg with the WWE Championship. Almost all of the comments were against the idea of seeing Goldberg regaining the belt. Drew McIntyre reacted to the post by stating that he was just there for the comments.

The rivalry between Goldberg and Drew McIntyre kicked off at the end of Monday Night's RAW's Legends Night episode. The former WCW Champion appeared following McIntyre's match against Keith Lee and issued a challenge to the WWE Champion.

Last week's episode had a bizarre end, as Goldberg provided an odd reason behind his motivations to go up against Drew McIntyre. The Superstars butted heads before the show went off the air.

Despite being in quarantine, the Scottish Warrior appeared on RAW in two video segments. He first addressed the fans and provided a health update. In the second segment, Drew McIntyre accepted Goldberg's challenge, and the match was officially booked for the Royal Rumble PPV.