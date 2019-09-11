In house arrest, Chandrababu accuses YSRCP of violating human rights with 'cowardly' actions

HYDERABAD: Hours after being put under house arrest, Telugu Desam Party supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the YSR Congress-led state government of violating human rights with “cowardly” acts.

Addressing the media from his Undavalli residence in Guntur district, “This government is violating human rights and fundamental rights. I am warning the government. I am warning police also. You cannot play this type of politics. You cannot control us by arresting. Whenever they allow me, I'll continue 'Çhalo Atmakur'.”

Several TDP leaders, including Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh, have been put under house arrest. Andhra Pradesh Police also clamped prohibitive orders all across the state. Tension spiraled after Naidu alleged that police detained him at his home. Naidu went on a 12-hour-fast on Wednesday morning - from 8 am to 8 pm - to protest the detention.

Police reportedly locked the main gate of Naidu's residence as he proceeded to leave for 'Çhalo Atmakur' rally despite being put under preventive custody by the police.

Addressing media at my residence Guntur Distirict#ChaloAtmakur #ThuglaqRaj Watch the live here:https://t.co/Sp3b1ik253 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 11, 2019

Lashing out at the authorities over “undemocratic” actions, Naidu's son Nara Lokesh tweeted in Telugu that TDP won't back down despite “illegal” cases or arrests and questioned the violation of human rights. “This is dictatorship, we are being stopped in an undemocratic way. TDP leaders and workers are being harassed. YSRCP MLAs are openly threatening us, saying police is with them,” he added

Meanwhile, YSR Congress leader in the Rajya Sabha Vijayasai Reddy accused Naidu of spoiling the peaceful situation in 'Palnadu' region to stop entry of new industries in a tweet.

The TDP had organized "Chalo Atmakur" program to protest against alleged "atrocities" of ruling YSR Congress (YSRCP) government. It alleged that YSRCP cadres have killed as many as eight of its party workers, claiming that the violence has risen in Palnadu region since the announcement of the Assembly election results.

The cadre of the two parties have been clashing with each-other since Tuesday morning Granthasiri village of Guntur district. At least five people from both sides have sustained injuries in the clashes. The injured were admitted to Sattenapalli Government Hospital here.