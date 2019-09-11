Chandrababu Naidu, son Nara Lokesh and several TDP leaders under house arrest

HYDERABAD: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was under kept house arrest on Wednesday (September 11) amid the party's call for ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally. His son Nara Lokesh and several other TDP leaders have also been put under house arrest, reported news agency ANI.

Live TV

Tension spiraled in Andhra Pradesh after the former CM alleged that police detained him at his home in Undavalli, near capital Vijayawada. Naidu went on a 12-hour-fast on Wednesday morning - from 8 am to 8 pm - to protest the detention.

Several TDP members, who'd gathered outside Naidu's residence to protest against the detention, clashed with police. AP police clamped prohibitive orders all across the state.

The TDP had organized "Chalo Atmakur" program to protest against alleged "atrocities" of ruling YSR Congress (YSRCP) government. It alleged that YSRCP cadres have killed as many as eight of its party workers, claiming that the violence has risen in Palnadu region since the announcement of the Assembly election results.

The YSRCP also plans to hold a counter-march.

The cadre of the two parties have been clashing with each-other since Tuesday morning Granthasiri village of Guntur district. At least five people from both sides have sustained injuries in the clashes. The injured were admitted to Sattenapalli Government Hospital here.