Board of Secondary Education Assam

Assam HSLC Result 2019: SEBA to declare Class 10 result on this date at Sebaonline.org, Resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HSLC Result 2019: Steps to check Class 10 results 2019  

Assam HSLC Result 2019: SEBA to declare Class 10 result on this date at Sebaonline.org, Resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HSLC Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education Assam will declare Assam High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) result 2019 or Assam Class 10 results 2019 on May 15, 2019, said sources. Candidates can view their scores on resultsassam.nic.in or examresults.net. Last year, the board has published the Assam HSLC Class 10 Results on May 31.

Steps to check Assam HSLC Result 2019

1. Visit one of the following site:

Resultsassam.nic.in

Sebaonline.org

examresults.net

assamonline.in

assamjobalerts.com

assamresult.in

2. Click on High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC & AHM) Results link.

3. On the new page, enter your roll no and captcha, and hit sumbit.

4. The results will be declared on the screen,

Nearly four lakh students appeared for the Assam Class 10 exams this year, which was held between February 12 to March 14, 2019.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is responsible for conducting High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination for the students of Class 10th every year.

Tags:
Board of Secondary Education Assam
