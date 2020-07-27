हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam tigers

Roar gets louder: First ever camera trap evidence of successful breeding of tigers in Assam's wildlife sanctuary

The sanctuary is a buffer of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve and the results are an outcome of 15 years of hard work and effort, said the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on July 26 taking to micro-blogging site Twitter. 

Roar gets louder: First ever camera trap evidence of successful breeding of tigers in Assam&#039;s wildlife sanctuary

Amidst the gloom in Assam over deaths of hundreds of wild animals due to the floods, a photo shows the first-ever camera trap evidence of successful breeding of tigers in Laokhowa Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary.

The sanctuary is a buffer of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve and the results are an outcome of 15 years of hard work and effort, said the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on July 26 taking to micro-blogging site Twitter. 

"ROAR GETS LOUDER. First-ever camera trap evidence of successful breeding of tigers in Laokhowa Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary, a buffer of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve. Result of more than 15 years of hard work and effort. Kudos," tweeted the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

"Introducing “THE FUTURE KINGS” This picture speaks a 1000 words. The culmination of 15 years of determination and tireless work of Foresters. We thank NGOs, Media, Volunteers and everyone who worked with the forest department in this," they tweeted further.

