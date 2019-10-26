BJP-JJP to stake claim to form government in Haryana today, Naina Singh Chautala may be Deputy CM

CHANDIGARH: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) have joined hands following the assembly poll verdict in Haryana and two political parties are likely meet the Governor to stake claim to form the government on Saturday.

According to Zee Media sources, JJP leader Naina Singh Chautala, mother of party chief Dushyant Chautala, may become the deputy CM of Haryana.

Haryana BJP MLAs led by Manohar Lal Khattar will meet at Chandigarh's Guest House today at 11 am. During the meeting, the BJP legislators will choose the leader of their legislative party. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP General Secretary Arun Singh to be present as observers.

On Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of JJP chief Dushyant Chautala, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur made the announcement that both the BJP and JJP have decided that they will form the government together in Haryana as they have accepted the mandate by the people of the state.

He had asserted that the chief minister will be from the BJP and deputy chief minister will be from the regional party.

Naina Singh Chautala, who was earlier elected an MLA from Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in 2014 state assembly elections, won from Badhra assembly seat from JJP ticket in the recently-concluded Haryana assembly election after defeating Congress' Ranbir Singh Mahendra by a margin of 13,000 votes,

After the results to Haryana assembly election were declared on October 24, Dushyant emerged as the kingmaker in Haryana after his party won 10 seats in the state. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party on bagging 40 seats.

A meeting was held at the residence of Amit Shah on Friday following which the decision of alliance in the state was announced. Chautala had first reached the residence of Thakur and the leaders had a brief discussion before they left for Amit Shah`s residence.

