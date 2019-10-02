close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly Election 2019

BJP releases second list of 12 candidates for Haryana Assembly election

It is to be noted that the BJP had earlier released the names of 78 candidates for Haryana Assembly poll. 

BJP releases second list of 12 candidates for Haryana Assembly election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the second list of 12 candidates for Haryana Assembly election. It is to be noted that the BJP had earlier released the names of 78 candidates for Haryana Assembly poll. With the second list, the BJP has announced the names of candidates for all 90 Assembly seats in Haryana. 

Name of Legislative Assembly Name of Candidate
Naraingarh Shri Surendar Rana
Panipat City Shri Pramod Viz
Ganaur Smt. Nirmal Choudhary
Kharkhauda (SC) Smt. Meena Narwal
Fatehabad Shri Dudaram Bishnoi
Adampur Smt. Sonali Phogat
Tosham Shri Shashiranjan Parmar
Meham Shri Shamsher Kharkada
Kosli Shri Laxman Yadav
Rewari Shri Sunil Musepur
Gurgaon Shri Sudhir Singla
Palwal Shri Deepak Mangla

On Monday, the BJP had released first list which featured names of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state BJP president Subhash Barala. Khattar will contest from Karnal while Barala is the candidate from Tohana.

Eminent sports personalities including wrestling champions Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt and former India Hockey captain Sandeep Singh have been named in the list. Latika Sharma from Kalka, Gyan Chand Gupta from Panchkula, Anil Viz from Ambala Cantt., Ashim Goyal from Ambala City, Rajveer Barada from Mulana (SC), Balwant Singh from Sadhaura (SC), Kanwarpal Gurjar from Jagadhri, and Ghanshyam Das Arora from Yamunanagar seats.

A total of 38 MLAs got the ticket and 7 MLAs were left out. The list comprises-- seven women, three players and two Muslim contestants.

The first list was announced after the meeting of Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP under the presidentship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and all other members of the Central Election Committee of the BJP.

Tags:
Assembly Election 2019Haryana Assembly election 2019HaryanaBJP
Next
Story

BJP releases second list of 14 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly election

Must Watch

PT2M4S

Fit India plog run on Gandhi Jayanti : In conversation with Kiren Rijiju