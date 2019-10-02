BJP releases second list of 12 candidates for Haryana Assembly election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the second list of 12 candidates for Haryana Assembly election. It is to be noted that the BJP had earlier released the names of 78 candidates for Haryana Assembly poll. With the second list, the BJP has announced the names of candidates for all 90 Assembly seats in Haryana.

Name of Legislative Assembly Name of Candidate Naraingarh Shri Surendar Rana Panipat City Shri Pramod Viz Ganaur Smt. Nirmal Choudhary Kharkhauda (SC) Smt. Meena Narwal Fatehabad Shri Dudaram Bishnoi Adampur Smt. Sonali Phogat Tosham Shri Shashiranjan Parmar Meham Shri Shamsher Kharkada Kosli Shri Laxman Yadav Rewari Shri Sunil Musepur Gurgaon Shri Sudhir Singla Palwal Shri Deepak Mangla

On Monday, the BJP had released first list which featured names of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state BJP president Subhash Barala. Khattar will contest from Karnal while Barala is the candidate from Tohana.

Eminent sports personalities including wrestling champions Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt and former India Hockey captain Sandeep Singh have been named in the list. Latika Sharma from Kalka, Gyan Chand Gupta from Panchkula, Anil Viz from Ambala Cantt., Ashim Goyal from Ambala City, Rajveer Barada from Mulana (SC), Balwant Singh from Sadhaura (SC), Kanwarpal Gurjar from Jagadhri, and Ghanshyam Das Arora from Yamunanagar seats.

A total of 38 MLAs got the ticket and 7 MLAs were left out. The list comprises-- seven women, three players and two Muslim contestants.

The first list was announced after the meeting of Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP under the presidentship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and all other members of the Central Election Committee of the BJP.