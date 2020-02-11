Delhi election result 2020: Manoj Tiwari says ready to take responsibility for BJPs poor show

Delhi Election Results 2020 Live: As early trends suggest a strong performance by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP's state party chief Manoj Tiwari said that he was here and ready to face the consequences of the loss. "I am here, I am ready to take the responsibility for the poll results," he said.

Earlier, the BJP leader had appeared hopeful of winning a majority. He had said, "Trends indicate that there is a gap between AAP-BJP, but there is still time. We are hopeful. Whatever the outcome, being the state Chief I am responsible."

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir accepted the outcome of the poll result and extend his congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal. He said, "We accept Delhi Election Results and congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and the people of Delhi. We tried our best but, probably, we could not convince the people of the state. I hope Delhi develops under the chief ministership of Arvind Kejriwal."

While, BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "There are several seats wherein the difference between BJP and AAP is less than 1,000 votes. BJP workers are excited. The vote share of BJP being shown is increasing by about 10%.