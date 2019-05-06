close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone Fani

EC postpones Assembly election in Patkura seat due to Cyclone Fani

EC had fixed May 19 as the date of polls for Patkura Assembly segment.

EC postpones Assembly election in Patkura seat due to Cyclone Fani

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has further postponed the polling for Patkura Assembly constituency in coastal Kendrapara district due to the devastation caused by cyclone Fani in Odisha, an official said on Monday.

"In view of the serious devastation caused by cyclone Fani, ECI has decided to extend the completion of the elections from Patkura assembly constituency for 60 days," Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar said, adding that the date of the poll will be suitably decided after assessing the local situation.

Earlier, the ECI had fixed May 19 as the date of polls for Patkura assembly segment.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ahead of the cyclone making landfall, had urged the ECI to postpone the polls in view of the cyclone.

Live TV

The state government had argued that the polls should not be held when the people are exposed to miseries due to the calamity.

Polling in Patkura Assembly seat was initally scheduled on April 29, but it could not be held because of the death of BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwal on April 20. Then, the ECI had fixed May 19 as the new date for the polls in Patkura.

All the three major parties, BJD, Congress and BJP have fielded their candidates in Patkura. While BJD has fielded Agarwal's wife Sabitri as its candidate for Patkura, senior leader Bijoy Mohapatra is the

BJP nominee for the seat. Congress has named Jayant Mohanty as its candidate.

Tags:
Cyclone FaniPatkurapatkura assembly electionassembly elections 2019Assembly ElectionsOdisha Assembly election 2019
Next
Story

Cyclone Fani: Patnaik urges EC to withdraw MCC from coastal districts

Must Watch

PT1M

After aerial survey of Cyclone Fani damage, PM Modi praises Naveen Patnaik's 'Excellent' planning