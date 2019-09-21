Election Commission may announce Maharashtra, Haryana assembly election dates today

NEW DELHI: The date for elections to the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra and 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana is likely to be announced on Saturday (September 21) by the Election Commission, sources told Zee News.

The EC will hold a press conference at noon in the national capital to announce the poll schedule.

A meeting to take a final call on the dates was reportedly held by the poll panel on Friday, which was also attended by the two State Election Commissions. Sources added that polls will be held in a single phase in Haryana and two phases in Maharashtra.

Live TV

Earlier in September, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, along with election commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, visited Maharashtra to assess the ongoing preparations for the state Assembly elections.

Rejecting Maharashtra opposition parties` demand against the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming Assembly polls, CEC Arora said on Wednesday "ballot papers are history now."

Referring to a list of alleged bogus voters submitted by the Congress, Arora said the work of deleting such voters was an ongoing process and was underway. The state poll authorities had been asked to make the electoral rolls error-free, he added.

With inputs from Ravi Tripathy