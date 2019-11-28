हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jharkhand assembly election 2019

Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: List of winners in 2009, 2014 polls in the seats voting in Phase 1

Voting will take place in Chatra (SC), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Manika (ST), Latehar (SC), Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur seats in the first phase. The key candidates in the first phase of election are Chamra Linda, Jharkhand Mukti Morch (JMM) MLA, from Bishunpur, Radhakrishna Kishore of All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) from Chhatarpur and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bhanu Pratap Sahi from Bhawanathpur.

Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: List of winners in 2009, 2014 polls in the seats voting in Phase 1

New Delhi: Elections for 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand will be held in five phases, beginning from November 30, and the results will be announced on December 23. The first phase of election will be held in 13 constituencies on November 30 and a total of 189 are in the fray.

Voting will take place in Chatra (SC), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Manika (ST), Latehar (SC), Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur seats in the first phase. The key candidates in the first phase of election are Chamra Linda, Jharkhand Mukti Morch (JMM) MLA, from Bishunpur, Radhakrishna Kishore of All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) from Chhatarpur and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bhanu Pratap Sahi from Bhawanathpur.

Live TV

The main parties in Jharkhand are the BJP, JMM, AJSU, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal. JD(U)-led by Nitish Kumar too is contesting the election but is not one of the front-runners. Congress has an alliance with JMM while BJP and AJSU, who earlier fought the elections together, have decided to go alone. In 2014, BJP formed the government with AJSU with Raghubar Das as the chief minister.

Before the first phase of election, here's a list of winners in 2009 and 2014 polls:

2009

Constituency Winning Candidate Party
Chatra (SC) Janardan Paswan RJD
Gumla (ST) Kamlesh Oraon BJP
Bishunpur (ST) Chamra Linda RAKAP
Lohardaga (ST) Kamal Kishor Bhagat AJSUP
Manika (ST) Harikrishna Singh BJP
Latehar (SC) Baidyanath Ram BJP
Panki Bidesh Singh IND
Daltonganj Krishna Nand Tripathi INC
Bishrampur Chandrashekhar Dubey INC
Chattarpur (SC) Sudha Choudhary JD(U)
Hussainabad Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav RJD
Garhwa Satyendra Nath Tiwari JVM
Bhawanathpur Anant Pratap Deo INC

2014

Constituency Winning Candidate Party
Chatra (SC) Jay Prakash Singh Bhogta BJP
Gumla (ST) Shivshankar Oraon BJP
Bishunpur (ST) Chamra Linda JMM
Lohardaga (ST) Kamal Kishore Bhagat AJSUP
Manika (ST) Harikrishn Singh BJP
Latehar (SC) Prakash Ram M JVM Comb
Panki Bidesh Singh INC
Daltonganj Alok Kr Chaurasiya JVM
Chattarpur (SC) Radha Krishna Kishore BJP
Hussainabad Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta BSP
Garhwa Satyendra Nath Tiwari BJP
Bhawanathpur Bhanu Pratap Shahi NSAM

The second phase of election will be held on December 7. 

Tags:
Jharkhand assembly election 2019Jharkhand assembly poll 2019Jharkhand Assembly electionJharkhand Assembly poll2019 Jharkhand assembly election
Next
Story

Sharad Pawar wants NCP leader Ajit Pawar to take oath as Deputy CM after floor test: Sources

Must Watch

PT14M52S

Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM today