Jharkhand election result 2019

Jharkhand results: JMM's Hemant Soren leading from Barhait, trailing from Dumka

Hemant Soren is trailing from Dumka seat with BJP`s Louis Marandi leading there by 6329 votes. The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 am on Monday in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security.

Jharkhand results: JMM&#039;s Hemant Soren leading from Barhait, trailing from Dumka

Ranchi: JMM's Hemant Soren is leading from Barhait assembly constituency, according to the Election Commission of India. According to the data available on the poll body`s website at 10:11 am, BJP`s Simon Malto is trailing there by 664 votes.

However, Hemant Soren is trailing from Dumka seat with BJP`s Louis Marandi leading there by 6329 votes. The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 am on Monday in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security.

Live TV

The state went to polls for 81 Assembly seats in five phases from November 30 to December 20.BJP, JMM, Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), All Jharkhand Students` Union (AJSU) and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha - Prajatantrik (JVM-P) are the main political parties in the fray. The primary fight is between the BJP and the Congress, JMM, RJD.

Jharkhand election result 2019Jharkhand Assembly election resultsJharkhand assembly election winnersAssembly Election 2019Assembly electionJMM
