Priyanka Gandhi meets doctors, health care workers in Lucknow

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met various people, including doctors and health workers here Wednesday, and praised them for their efforts during the pandemic.

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Priyanka Gandhi is on a five-day visit in Lucknow to review and discuss the party's preparedness for the polls.

On the third day of her visit Wednesday, she continued her meetings with senior party leaders to discuss the strategy for the polls, Pankaj Srivastava, vice chairman of the Media and Communication Department of the UP Congress Committee, told media.

She will continue meetings at Kaul house with party office bearers.

During meetings on Tuesday, the party's general secretary had discussions relating to setting up "war rooms" at district levels to receive feedback from the ground so as to take prompt decisions on emergent issues as part of the election strategy.

She also discussed the route for the party's proposed 'Pratigya Yatra'.

The party leaders also discussed the booth management strategy considered important for the polls, party officials said.

This is her second visit this month after September 13, when she stayed in the state for five days.

The Congress party had fought the 2017 UP polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

The grand old party had managed to win just seven of the 114 contested seats with a vote share of 6.25 percent.

This time, the Congress party has announced that it would fight the 2022 polls without aligning with any big political party.

