Satta Bazaar gives AAP the edge in Delhi election, BJP close behind

New Delhi: As the 70 member seats in Delhi went to polls on Saturday (February 8), it appears that team Kejriwal has taken a lead in the betting market while despite aggressive campaigning by its top brass, the Bharatiya Janata Party appears to have failed in impressing the Satta Bazaar.

According to reports coming in, almost Rs 5,000 crore have been placed as a bet by bookies in this assembly election. What's gripping that the Delhi election has generated a buzz among bookies of several cities including Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

The Satta Bazaar is placing its bets on two key parties - AAP and BJP. According to reports, the betting market expects the AAP to win 54-56 seats in the 70 member House whereas BJP is projected to win 11-13 seats, up from the 3 seats the party won in the last election. The Congress, which score a duck last time, is expected to leave a mark in 3-4 seats.

Here's the price money bookies have placed as a bet on their favorite party or leaders:

AAP: 70 paise

BJP: 85 paise

Congress: Rs 5

It is to be noted that in the betting market, the lower is the price, the higher its scope is judged.

Also, Arvind Kejriwal has appeared as the first choice of bookies for the post of Chief Minister of Delhi whereas BJP Delhi president Manoj Tiwari has been totally rejected by them.

Kejriwal: 40 paisa

Harshvardhan: 80 paisa

Manoj Tiwari: Rs 2

According to a fresh report, after the voting percent is revealed at 6 pm on Saturday, the betting market will carry out another assessment and issue a fresh price bid on the Delhi election.