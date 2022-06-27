2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV to launch in India today: Things you need to know

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is all set to be completely revealed for the Indian market today. The new SUV from the homegrown car maker brings new features, designs, and multiple updates for the consumers in the Indian market. Moreover, this will be the second SUV after Mahindra XUV700 to have the new badge of the company on the body. Another thing that needs a special mention is that the makers have decided that the new model will be sold alongside the ongoing model with a slightly different name. Talking more about the car, the new Scorpio-N is ready to be launched, but before the Indian brand has revealed quite a few details of the SUV through teasers, and here is what we know about the upcoming SUV as of now:

2022 Mahindra Scorpio: Design

The new SUV, as expected, comes with a completely new design. The new elements include a bold front end, a vertical grill featuring the new badge, windows with chrome surrounds, and many other features. Overall, the new Scorpio-n has been made like a big chunky SUV that is a complete upgrade over its previous models.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Cabin

Mahindra has revealed quite a few details of the Scorpio-N through its teasers; if not, there have been other leaks giving up one or two things about the SUV's interiors. Getting to the details, the SUV gets a completely revamped interior better with both design and tech. The new iteration of the SUV features a bigger screen, a new badge, new seating configuration for the second and third-row seats. Moreover, it is to get better-connected features compared to the ongoing version.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Safety

For true SUV enthusiasts, ladder-frame construction is still the preferred option. The Scorpio has carried on the tradition of old-school charm with modern yet butch styling. According to Mahindra, the new-generation avatar simply leaps ahead with an all-new ladder-frame chassis. As a result, it is reasonable to anticipate that the new Scorpio-N will perform better in a crash test facility.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Engine

The forthcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N is expected to have two engine options. The package will include a 2.2L oil burner and a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine. A 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission will be available. A 4x4 drivetrain option will also be available. However, it is possible that it will only be available in diesel variants.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Price

In terms of pricing, we anticipate that the entry-level petrol trim will start around Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom. The top-of-the-line model's price could rise to Rs 20 lakh ex-showroom.