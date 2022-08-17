The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is ready for a comeback. The new-gen model has started reaching the dealerships, and the launch is announced to happen tomorrow. The company will announce the pricing for all of its variants, and the occasion will mark the public showcase of one of the most loved hatchbacks of the Indian audience. As of now, the only competition that the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will have to face is from the Renault Kwid. After all, other offerings in this segment have been discontinued, off lately, due to poor sales. Well, read on to know what exactly the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will offer to its buyers.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Exterior

The exteriors of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 take an attractive and sharp approach. It now gets a slightly taller and upright stance for better space on the inside. The new Alto K10 will be sold in Earth Gold, Silky White, Speedy Blue, Solid White, Sizzling Red, and Granite Grey colours.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Dimensions

It will measure 3,530 mm in length, 1,490 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height. The wheelbase will stand at 2,380 mm. In comparison to the model it replaces, the new-gen Alto is 85 mm longer and 45 mm taller.

Also read - 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N imagined as a behemoth pickup truck: Looks MASSIVE in images

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Interior

A new dashboard layout will be used on the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to give the cabin a fresh appeal. Furthermore, the car will be protected by features like rear parking sensors, ABS, and dual front airbags. The car will have a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable OVRMs, power windows, and a remote key.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto: Engine & gearbox

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be propelled by a 1.0-liter K10C Dual Jet petrol engine, which also powers other Maruti vehicles like the Celerio and S-Presso. The engine develops a peak output of 67 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 89 Nm at 3,500 rpm. There will be a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT as available transmissions. For the mileage, expect a figure of over 20 kmpl.

Also read - DGCA asks airlines for strict action against passengers not following COVID protocols

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Price & rivals

Prices for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 are likely to start from around Rs 4 lakh, ex-showroom. It will be sold alongside the Alto 800 and will rival the Renault Kwid in the Indian market.