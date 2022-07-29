2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Top 5 changes the updated model gets, CHECK here

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso remains one of the most quirky products in the country’s largest carmaker’s line-up, at least visually. It garnered a lot of limelight for its design, when it was initially launched in the country. Well, the S-Presso’s capability of offering a fun-packed driving experience and mileage-friendly nature helped please the audience. Now in 2022, it has been updated and launched with a host of changes, along with a new starting price of Rs 4.25 lakh, ex-showroom. With the updates, it does boast an increased mileage of 25.30 kmpl. However, there are 5 big changes to the updated model that we believe you should know of.

2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Idle start-stop system

The idle start-stop system on the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso helps it with reduced fuel consumption during city drives. The system cuts off the ignition when the S-Presso comes to a long halt for example at red lights.

2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Electronic stability program

Yes, the updated rendition of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes with an electronic stability program. However, it remains exclusive to the automatic variants. The ESP helps a vehicle in the case of sudden braking and steer by individually applying brakes on each wheel.

2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Hill-hold assist

Another filter that has filtered down from more expensive Maruti Suzuki models to the S-Presso is the hill-hold assist, although it will only be available in the automatic variants only. The feature lets the user control the vehicle on an ascent, in case it comes to a full stop. Well, the hill-hold assist will hold the vehicle from rolling back for roughly 3 seconds, until the user gives input via the accelerator pedal.

2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Power-adjustable ORVMs

The S-Presso was initially launched with manually-adjustable ORVMs, even in the top-spec grade. This time around, Maruti Suzuki has decided to offer the micro-SUV with electronically-adjustable ORVMs. Sadly, they have to be folded manually.

2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Updated engine

Maruti Suzuki has been updating engines on all of its models, and the S-Presso doesn’t stay out of the list either. It now gets the revised version of the K10 motor that now features dual injectors on every cylinder to boast a peak power output of 67 PS and 89 Nm of max torque.