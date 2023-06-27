topStoriesenglish2627643
KIA SELTOS

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift India Launch On July 4: SUV To Get These Changes

The facelifted Kia Seltos will don some crucial changes to grab a bigger pie in the mid-size SUV segment, and here's all about the facelifted model.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 02:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The South Korean carmaker’s first-ever offering - Kia Seltos, will be turning 4 in August this year. But before celebrating the birthday, the Seltos is ready to receive a major makeover. Yes, the Kia Seltos has gone under the knife. The final outcome of the surgery will be revealed to the masses on July 4. The Kia Seltos facelift will come with a host of changes, to withstand the fierce competition that has raised the heat in the mid-size SUV space. But will the Seltos have enough to win the race? Well, these are the top 5 changes it is bound to get. Read on, and find out the answer.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift - Panoramic Sunroof

Indians are crazy about panoramic sunroofs. The country is infamous for its hot-humid climate, but the Indian audience just has a thing for a sunroof. So much so, the mantra is “Larger the better.” Therefore, the Seltos will also come with a panoramic sunroof.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift - New Engine

Kia will be offering the Seltos with a 1.5L turbo-petrol engine with 160 PS/253 Nm of max output. This new engine will replace the older 1.4L turbo-petrol from the list. Other choices - 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L diesel will be retained.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift - New Instrument Cluster

A freshened-up dashboard layout, along with a new interior theme is on the cards for the Kia Seltos facelift. Furthermore, there will be an all-digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster on offer, much like the Hyundai Alcazar.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift - ADAS

Another new feature that is taking the market by storm is ADAS. Folks at Kia India have decided to not keep this feature out of the equipment list. The ADAS tech will include lane-keeping assist, collision avoidance system, rear cross-traffic alert and more.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift - Fresh Design

Time to address the elephant in the room - design. The overhaul will include a larger radiator grille with an all-new bumper up front. Around the sides, changes will be limited to new designs for alloy wheels. The tail will feature Carens-inspired tail lamps with a connected treatment.

