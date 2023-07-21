2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launched In India At Rs 10.89 Lakh: Design, Features, Mileage

Kia India, the country's premium carmaker, today launched the best Seltos drive experience with the New Seltos starting at a special introductory price of INR 10,89,900 (Ex-showroom) pan-India. Unveiled earlier this month on 4th July 2023, the new Seltos is the most-anticipated SUV which comes in 18 variants with top of the trim with ADAS– GT-line & X Line in both Diesel and Petrol engines, costing INR 19,79,900 & INR 19,99,900, ex-showroom pan-India, respectively. Last week, the New Seltos received an overwhelming response, recording the segment's highest day 1 booking of 13,424 units.

The New Seltos carries forward the Seltos brand legacy with sportier performance, muscular exterior, futuristic cabin, and sophisticated technology. Packed with 32 safety features, including 15 Robust safety features (Standard across the range) and 17 ADAS Level 2 autonomous features, the new Seltos will provide a unique, safer and smarter drive experience.

The new Seltos leads the Mid-SUV space with segment-leading features such as Dual Screen Panoramic Display with 26.04 cm Fully Digital Cluster & 26.03 cm HD Touchscreen Navigation, Dual Zone Fully Automatic Air Conditioner, and R18 46.20 cm Crystal Cut Glossy Black Alloy Wheels. It also has much-awaited features like the Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof and Electric Parking Brake.



It is also the most powerful innovation in the segment till now with the efficient Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi Petrol engine, which generates 160PS of power and 253 Nm of Torque. Available in three trim concepts – Tech Line, GT Line and X-Line & three engines and five transmission options, the Seltos offers Indian buyers a wide array of choices for new-age customers.

Standing at the forefront of automotive innovation, the New Kia Seltos boasts of the most evolved Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with 17 autonomous features, setting new benchmarks for safety. This revolutionary suite of innovative technology encompasses 1 camera and 3 radars for various intelligent features, including advanced Forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, and smart cruise control with Stop & Go, ensuring the utmost safety for drivers and passengers alike. This avant-garde suite, along with the standard 15 safety features such as 6 airbags, HAC (Hill-Start Assist Control), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), and VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), make new Seltos one of the safest SUVs in the country.