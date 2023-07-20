Toyota Hilux Fleet Delivered To Indian Army, Post Extensive Testing By Northern Command

Indian Army is handed over a fleet of Toyota Hilux pickup trucks, making it the company’s first-ever disbursal to armed forces. The Northern Command of Indian Army put the Hilux through an extensive test of over 2 months over altitudes over 13,000 feets in sub-zero temperatures. The Hilux is known for its durability and off-roading capabilities. In the Indian Army’s procurement, the global reputation of the Toyota Hilux has reinforced the approval. Other than the Toyota Hilux, the Army has also procured Mahindra Scorpio in its fleet in a shade of green.

Globally, the Hilux sales have surpassed 20 million units in around 180 countries. The model is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine and comes with manual and automatic transmission options. It comes with a 4x4 drive and a water wading capacity of 700 mm, among other safety and convenience features. Toyota's Hilux uses the same IMV-2 platform that underpins two of its other workhorses - the Innova Crysta and Fortuner.

In terms of design, while the platform is same, due to the loading bay, the pickup truck will be significantly longer than either one of these models, coming in at around 5.3 metres. Infact the wheelbase alone is 3,080 mm and the width of the truck is roughly the same as the Indian Fortuner.

At the front of this truck is a large hexagonal grille covered with black plastic cladding, swept back headlamps with DRLs and a very aggressive bumper design which gives this truck a muscular stance. A set of blacked-out alloy wheels adorns the massive wheel arches and sculpted LED taillights cover the rear end. The wheel arches, body claddings and a side step add to its ruggedness further.