2023 Tata Safari, Harrier Facelifts Bag 5-Star Global NCAP Crash Test Rating

Tata Safari and Harrier are refreshed, and therefore, they now don new styling updates, along with a slew of additions to the already long feature list. The SUVs were never tested on the Global NCAP’s bed before and no safety ratings were therefore issued to them. However, Tata Motors has got both the models tested under the new scoring pattern of the Global NCAP. Interestingly, both of them have scored a full 5-star rating for both adult and child occupant safety. The models that were tested had 6 airbags in total.

Both Tata Safari and Harrier now come standard with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, electronic stability program and more. The higher variants gets 7 airbags. Also, the suite remains the same on the Harrier. Furthermore, the cars now get rear disc brakes as well.

Also Read - 2023 Tata Harrier Launched In India Priced At Rs 15.49 Lakh: Check Mileage, Features

Talking of dimensions, the Safari measures 4,668 mm in length, 1922 mm in width, and 1,795 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,741 mm. The Harrier, on the other hand, is 4,605 mm long, 1,922 mm width, and 1,718 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,741 mm, identical to the Safari’s.

Also Read - 2023 Tata Safari Launched In India Priced At Rs 16.19 Lakh: Check Features, Mileage and More

Coming down to specifications, both of these SUVs are powered by a 2.0L FCA-sourced diesel engine that puts out a peak power output of 175 PS and 350 Nm of max torque. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

As for the prices, the Harrier starts from Rs 15.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 24.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The Safari, on the other hand, is available from Rs 16.19 lakh and tops out at Rs 25.49 lakh, ex-showroom.