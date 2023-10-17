2023 Tata Safari Launched In India Priced At Rs 16.19 Lakh: Check Features, Mileage and More

2023 Tata Safari has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new version of the SUV comes along with the launch of the facelift version of the Tata Harrier. The new generation of Safari comes with multiple updates. To mention a few, the vehicle gets design updates, changes in interiors, and a feature list. It is worth mentioning that some of these changes are similar to the recently launched Tata Nexon Facelift.

Coming to the design, Tata Safari now gets LED DRLs running across the length of the SUV. Furthermore, as part of the changes, the SUV gets an updated design for the grille and a new rectangular housing for the headlamps. Similar changes have been made to the rear end with a new design for the tail lamps, connected by an LED strip. Furthermore, the car gets a new design for the alloy wheels, rear skid plates, and the Safari badge embossed on the side of the car.

Also read: Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition Launched In India At Rs 81.57 Lakh: Details

Following the same pattern, the interiors of the Tata Safari get a newly designed dashboard with a larger 12.3-inch infotainment system and a new digital instrument cluster with navigation. The design of the steering wheel has also been changed, the car now has a 4-spoke wheel with a backlit logo.

Coming to the feature list, Tata Motors has curated a longer list of features adding all kinds of bells and whistles to the SUV. To mention a few, the SUV gets dual-zone climate control, a sound system with 10-JBL speakers, ventilated front seats, paddle shifters, ambient lighting, a gesture-controlled motor-powered tailgate, and more. For passengers' safety, the car now has 6 airbags as standard.

Tata Safari continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The engine manages to kick out 170 hp with 350 Nm of peak torque. It now gets driving and traction modes. Tata Safari has a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.30kpl for the manual and 14.50kpl for the automatic.